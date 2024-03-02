GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Manipur Assembly reaffirms resolution to implement NRC

The sudden mushrooming of new villages at an alarming rate poses an existential threat to the indigenous population of Manipur, CM Nongthombam Biren Singh said

March 02, 2024 02:40 am | Updated 02:40 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI

The Manipur Assembly on Friday reaffirmed a resolution it had adopted almost two years ago to implement the Assam-like National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the State.

“This House resolves to reaffirm its previous resolution passed on August 5, 2022, and also to urge the Government of India to implement National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur in the interest of the State in particular and of the Nation in general,” a statement issued by Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh said.

Explained | Why has the Manipur Assembly resolved to implement the NRC?

Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh said the reaffirmation of the 2022 resolution was a significant step for safeguarding the interests of the country.

“The decision to urge the Centre to expedite the implementation of the NRC reflects our commitment to ensuring the security and integrity of Manipur. I urge all citizens to support this endeavour as we strive to build a stronger, more prosperous Manipur for generations to come,” he said.

He also said the sudden mushrooming of new villages at an alarming rate at various locations in the State posed an existential threat to the indigenous population of Manipur.

“The numbers and data speak for themselves, and I will say this again, if we are going to play politics on this crucial and complex issue, we are going to sink,” Mr. Singh said.

Centre’s approval required to introduce NRC in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

Various Meitei groups claim many Myanmar nationals have settled illegally in Manipur over the past few decades. The non-tribal Meiteis dominate Imphal Valley, the central part of the State while the hills around are divided between the tribal Naga and the Kuki-Zo groups.

Manipur has been caught in a violent conflict between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zo people since May 3, 2023.

