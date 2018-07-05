Next Story
Other States

Man arrested on charge of issuing rape threat to Congress leader’s 10-year-old daughter

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi. File

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi. File   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

more-in

Girish Maheshwari allegedly sent the threat on Twitter to party spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi.

The Mumbai police have arrested one Girish Maheshwari for allegedly issuing a rape threat to the 10-year-old daughter of Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi on Twitter.

Two days ago, the Union Home Ministry directed the police to file a case against the person.

Maheshwari allegedly issued the threat to Ms. Chaturvedi from his Twitter handle @GirishK1605, which was deleted following an outrage on the social media.

“One person named Girish has been arrested and being taken to Mumbai,” a police official from Ahmedabad said.

Delhi Police had filed FIR

The Delhi Police had filed an FIR in the case after receiving a complaint from Ms. Chaturvedi.

After the alleged threat tweet, Ms. Chaturvedi had approached both the Mumbai and Delhi police, seeking action against the Twitter user.

Ms. Chaturvedi thanked Home Minister Rajnath Singh and the Delhi and Mumbai police for the arrest.

Post a Comment
More In Other States
sexual assault & rape
Gujarat
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 5, 2018 4:59:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/man-who-sent-rape-threats-to-congress-leaders-daughter-via-twitter-arrested/article24338303.ece

© The Hindu