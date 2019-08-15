Other States

‘Man vs Wild’ featuring PM Modi will promote Corbett National Park globally: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showcasing the beauty and wildlife diversity of the Jim Corbett National Park before the world through Discovery’s Man vs Wild show.

Rawat, who watched Monday’s episode of the show featuring Modi and survivalist Bear Grylls, said the Prime Minister’s appearance on Man vs Wild will go a long way in promoting Corbett internationally as an adventure tourism destination.

The Chief Minister watched the show along with State Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal and others.

Rawat said the PM’s visit to Corbett will popularise the reserve globally as his meditation at the cave in Kedarnath in May did for the Himalayan shrine.

Rawat said Uttarakhand is close to PM Modi’s heart and he had always tried to promote the State for its unique qualities to the outside world.

Entertainment Other States
