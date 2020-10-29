Other States

Man shot dead after fight over borrowed money in J&K’s Kathua

A man was shot dead after an altercation with his friend over repayment of money borrowed by him in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Thursday, officials said.

Sanjeev Sharma went to the house of his friend Banu to get back his money borrowed by his friend in Kathua, they said. An altercation between the duo ensued and Sharma was fired upon by the accused with a single barrel gun, they added.

The injured was shifted to a hospital but doctors declared him dead on arrival, they said. The police arrested the accused and seized the rifle from his residence, the officials added.

