Man kills toddler in Rajasthan

Angry that his wife hadn’t veiled her face, he threw 3-year-old to the ground

Upset that his wife was not wearing a veil to cover her face, a man in Alwar district snatched their three-year-old daughter from her and allegedly threw the child on the ground, killing her, police said on Thursday.

Later, the accused and his family members secretly cremated the girl, they said.

The woman, Monika Yadav, accompanied by her parents, lodged a complaint with the Behror Police Station on Wednesday.

She alleged that her husband, Pradeep Yadav, quarrelled with her on Tuesday for not covering her face with a veil, and during the argument he snatched their daughter from her and threw the child outside the room, resulting in her death.

The accused and his family members then performed the last rites of the girl secretly, Ms. Yadav alleged.

“She said her husband always insisted on her wearing a ghunghat (veil). On Tuesday also they had a fight over the issue. Then, he slapped their daughter and when the woman objected, he snatched the girl and threw her on the ground, due to which she died,” the police said.

Behror Police Station Station House Officer Prem Prakash said the accused is absconding and efforts are on to arrest him and others who participated in the cremation.