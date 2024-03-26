GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man kidnaps nine-year-old boy for ₹23 lakh ransom, kills him; held

Police said the accused is a tailor from the same locality of Goregaon village in Badalpur of Thane district in Maharashtra.

March 26, 2024 10:23 am | Updated 10:23 am IST - Thane

PTI

“A tailor was arrested on March 25 for allegedly kidnapping a nine-year-old boy for ransom of ₹23 lakh, with which he wanted to build a house, and murdering him in Thane district of Maharashtra,” police said.

The boy, identified as Ibadat, went missing when he was returning from a mosque in Goregaon village where he had gone for evening prayers on March 24. Prima facie, the accused is known to the victim. “He probably lured the victim to accompany him under some pretext,” a Badlapur police station official said.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances under which the boy was kidnapped. "The kidnapper called up the family of the boy and demanded ₹23 lakh for releasing him. He told them that he wanted money to build a house. Strangely, he disconnected the call abruptly," the official said.

Police launched a search for the boy after receiving the complaint on Sunday but failed to trace him or the kidnapper. "On Monday afternoon, Ibadat's body was found stuffed in a sack hidden in the home of a villager," the official said.

However, it is not clear whether the arrested accused was the same villager or someone else. Police have registered an FIR under Section 364 (Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said Badlapur police station assistant inspector Govind Patil.

He said the accused is a tailor from the same locality of Goregaon village in Badalpur of Thane district.

Related Topics

murder / death / crime / Maharashtra / Mumbai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.