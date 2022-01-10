Man held for hoax terror call in M.P.

Madhya Pradesh police have arrested a man for allegedly making a hoax call to the Mumbai Police control room about a nuclear terror attack, an officer said on Sunday.

The accused, Jitesh Thakur, 35, was arrested here on Saturday based on a mobile number shared by the Maharashtra Police, Jabalpur's Additional Superintendent of Police Gopal Khandel said.

Thakur, unemployed and a habitual drinker, had called the Mumbai Police on January 6. According to Mumbai police, the man had claimed he was from the army and warned them of an attack with a nuclear bomb, and bombings at places like the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Kurla railway station, near actor Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow and near a gurdwara at Kharghar.

The call prompted searches at various places, but nothing suspicious was found, after which Thakur was detained. A case was registered against him at Sanjeevani Nagar police station on charges of criminal intimidation and providing false information to a public servant, Mr. Khandel said, adding that Thakur had made hoax calls in the past too and quarrelled with the staff of Dial 100 — a police SOS service — on several occasions.

The accused was placed under arrest on Saturday and sent to jail, the official said.