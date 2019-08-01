Man arrested for allegedly running pro-Pakistan group on WhatsApp

A man was arrested in Bettiah town of West Champaran district in Bihar on Tuesday for allegedly running a pro-Pakistan group on social media and disturbing communal harmony.

Police said Saddam Quraishi, 22, was arrested from Nazni chowk in Bettiah for running a WhatsApp group called 'Pakistan Zindabad'. The police also seized the mobile phone he allegedly used to administer the group. Mr. Quraishi is a resident of the Sant Ghat area of the town.

“Saddam Quraishi was arrested on the charge of disturbing communal harmony and conspiring to disturb the unity and integrity of the country,” saidShri Ram Singh, the SHO. West Champaran Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant confirmed thearrest, saying some local people had complained against Mr. Quraishi and the WhatsApp group he was running. “Following the complaint police conducted an inquiry and found it to be true. Quraishi was arrested and sent to jail under relevant sections,” Mr. Kant said.