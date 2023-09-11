Mamata reshuffles Cabinet, Babul shunted out of Tourism department

September 11, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated September 12, 2023 07:05 am IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday reshuffled the State’s Council of Ministers and shifted singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo from the State’s Tourism department.

Indranil Sen, another a singer-turned-politician, was given the Independent charge of the State’s Tourism department. He also holds the portfolio of the Technical Education, Training, and Skill Development Department.

Mr. Supriyo, who holds the charge of the Information Technology department, has been assigned to the Department of Non-conventional and Renewable Energy Sources.

Forest Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick was given additional charges of the Department of Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction, the bureaucrat said. Minister Pradip Mazumdar, who holds the Department of Panchayats and Rural Development, was given charge of the Department of Co-operation. Arup Roy, Minister of Food Processing Industries and Horticulture was earlier in charge of the Department of Co-operation.

In another development, the State Cabinet on Monday decided to make Dhupguri and parts of Banarhat into a subdivision. Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had announced ahead of Dhupguri bypoll that the block in Jalpaiguri district will be converted into a subdivision. The Trinamool Congress has wrested the Dhupguri Assembly seat from BJP in the bypolls held last week by a margin of 4,309 votes.