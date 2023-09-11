HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Mamata reshuffles Cabinet, Babul shunted out of Tourism department

The Cabinet also decided to turn Dhupguri and parts of Banarhat into a subdivision

September 11, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated September 12, 2023 07:05 am IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reshuffled the State’s Council of Ministers.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reshuffled the State’s Council of Ministers. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday reshuffled the State’s Council of Ministers and shifted singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo from the State’s Tourism department.

Indranil Sen, another a singer-turned-politician, was given the Independent charge of the State’s Tourism department. He also holds the portfolio of the Technical Education, Training, and Skill Development Department.

Mr. Supriyo, who holds the charge of the Information Technology department, has been assigned to the Department of Non-conventional and Renewable Energy Sources.

Forest Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick was given additional charges of the Department of Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction, the bureaucrat said. Minister Pradip Mazumdar, who holds the Department of Panchayats and Rural Development, was given charge of the Department of Co-operation. Arup Roy, Minister of Food Processing Industries and Horticulture was earlier in charge of the Department of Co-operation.

In another development, the State Cabinet on Monday decided to make Dhupguri and parts of Banarhat into a subdivision. Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had announced ahead of Dhupguri bypoll that the block in Jalpaiguri district will be converted into a subdivision. The Trinamool Congress has wrested the Dhupguri Assembly seat from BJP in the bypolls held last week by a margin of 4,309 votes.

Related Topics

West Bengal / state politics / All India Trinamool Congress / Kolkata

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.