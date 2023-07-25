Mamata inaugurates JIS School of Medical Sciences at Howrah

July 25, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday virtually inaugurated a state of the art medical college and hospital in State’s Howrah district developed by the JIS Group, a Kolkata based educational conglomerate, in a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

The facility ‘JIS School of Medical Science, Research Centre’ is a result of a memorandum of understanding between Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal and the JIS Group. The ‘JIS School of Medical Science, Research Centre’ is being envisaged as a 1200-bed hospital spread across 30 acres, and will involve an investment of Rs 1500 crore over a period of three years.

“We are delighted to be a part of this transformative initiative in the field of medical education. Our mission is to create a world-class medical institution that nurtures young talent and produces future healthcare leaders. Through this venture, we aim to contribute significantly to the healthcare landscape of West Bengal,” Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS Group said at the inauguration of the health facility.

The health facility at Santragachi in Howrah district will have 20 blocks, each equipped with advanced medical facilities, aiming to provide exemplary medical care to the residents of Howrah district and the wider population of West Bengal.

“In accordance with the approval accorded by the National Medical Council, the ‘JIS School of Medical Science, Research Centre & Hospital’ will offer admission to 150 students annually to its prestigious MBBS course, which will be effective from the academic year 2023-24,” a press statement by the JIS group said.

