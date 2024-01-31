Mamata holds 'Jonosanjog Yatra' in West Bengal's Malda

January 31, 2024 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on January 31 began her Jonosanjog Yatra at English Bazar in Malda district, where Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is also scheduled to enter during the day.

The procession led by Ms. Banerjee started from the Malda Police Line ground and will culminate at the District Sports Association ground where she is scheduled to address a rally at 2 pm, a senior official said.

After completing trips to Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur and Dakshin Dinajpur districts, Ms. Banerjee reached Malda this morning. During the day, she will also hold an administrative review meeting in the district and attend a Government programme in Murshidabad.

Ms. Banerjee is expected to make some new announcements in the health, education, and transportation sectors in Murshidabad district. She has been on a trip to the districts of North Bengal where she held administrative meetings.

Notably, both Malda and Murshidabad are considered to be strongholds of the Congress.

Security arrangements have been beefed up in the two districts in view of the Chief Minister's visit.