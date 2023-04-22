HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Deeply pained’, says Mamata Banerjee on Poonch terror attack

She extended her condolences to the bereaved family members of the soldiers and said their “supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten”.

April 22, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - Kolkata

ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference at Nabanna, in Howrah on April 17, 2023.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference at Nabanna, in Howrah on April 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she was deeply pained by the deaths of five Indian Army soldiers in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch.

She extended her condolences to the bereaved family members of the soldiers and said their “supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten”.

“Deeply pained to learn that the Indian Army lost its valiant soldiers in an extremely tragic incident in J&K. Our jawans laid down their lives in the line of duty and their supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten. I offer my sincere condolences to the bereaved families,” Banerjee tweeted.

According to the army, five of its personnel were killed while another was seriously injured on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire following a terrorist attack in Poonch.

The slain soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations, the army said in a statement. It further said the vehicle in which the soldiers were travelling came under fire from unidentified terrorists and caught fire because of the likely use of grenades.

Related Topics

state politics / politics / All India Trinamool Congress / political parties

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.