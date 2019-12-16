Mamata Banerjee hits Kolkata streets against CAA, administers pledge to shun violence

Amid reports of road and railway blockades from different districts of south Bengal on the fourth consecutive day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hit the streets to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Appealing to people from every section of society to join the rally from the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar on Red Road to Jorasanko Thakurbari, Ms. Banerjee said that they should “join this people’s movement in a peaceful manner within the ambit of law”.

At the beginning of the rally, the Chief Minister administered a pledge to her supporters asking them to maintain peace. “We are all citizens. Harmony of all religions is our principle in life. We will not allow NRC and CAA in Bengal,” she said. Before starting her march on foot on the 3.5-km stretch in the heart of the city, Ms. Banerjee also condemned the violence during the protest by the students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University. She reminded the protesters in Bengal that her government would take strong action against those who indulged in violence.

Anguished by rally: Governor

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jadgeep Dhankar said that he was anguished that the Chief Minister brought out a rally against “CAA, law of the land”.

“I am extremely anguished that CM and Ministers are to spearhead rally against CAA, law of the land. This is unconstitutional. I call upon CM to desist from this unconstitutional and inflammatory act at this juncture and devote to retrieve the grim situation,” Mr. Dhankar tweeted.

Earlier in the day there were reports of roads and railway blockades from different parts of the State. Protesters disrupted suburban railway services in the Sealdah Namkhana and Sealdah Diamond Harbour sections by blocking the railway tracks and putting banana leaves on overhead railway electric lines.

There were reports of road blockades in Purba Medinipur, Nadia and Murshidabad districts. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr. P.C have been imposed till 5 p.m. today in Howrah district which has seen major incidents of arson in the past few days. Internet services remained suspended in Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Howrah, and certain areas of North 24 Parganas and parts of South 24 Parganas districts.