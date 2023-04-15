HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mamata Banerjee greets people of Bengal on 'Poila Boisakh'

Let's commit to the inclusive welfare and development of society, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wrote in a tweet

April 15, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 11:47 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
File photo of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

File photo of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 15 greeted the people of the State and Bengalis around the world on the occasion of ' Poila Boisakh' (Bengali New Year) and urged them to commit to "inclusive welfare and development of society".

She also wished that the new dawn of the new year brings loads of happiness and health to their lives.

"On the occasion of Poila Boisakh, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all fellow residents," Ms. Banerjee tweeted.

"I wish the dawn of New Year brings an abundance of hope, happiness, & health in your lives. Today, let's commit to the inclusive welfare & development of society. Shubho Nobo Borsho!," she added.

On Saturday, Bengalis around the globe celebrated 'Poila Boisakh' on occasion of the Bengali new year 1430.

Related Topics

Kolkata / religious festival or holiday

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.