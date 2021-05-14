Malerkotla is Punjab’s 23rd district

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday declared Malerkotla as the 23rd district of the State.

The Chief Minister made these announcements during the State-level celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, held virtually in view of the COVID-19 pandemic’s second wave. On the occasion, the Chief Minister underscored India’s secular character, which he said was manifested in the defeat of communal forces in the recent Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Capt. Singh said the conversion of Malerkotla into a district, which was a long-standing demand of the local people, would ease their hardships and enable them to resolve their administrative problems more seamlessly.

Initially, the CM said, the sub-divisions of Malerkotla and Ahmedgarh, as well as the sub-tehsil of Amargarh, would be included in the newly created district. The process of bringing villages under the jurisdiction of Malerkotla district would begin later, after the conclusion of census operations, he added. The Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner, Sangrur, to find a suitable building to immediately commence the functioning of the District Administration office. The Deputy Commissioner for the newly carved out district would be appointed soon, he said.