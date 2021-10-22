Other States

Major fire breaks out at factory in Haryana’s Panipat

A major fire broke out at a factory in Haryana’s Panipat on Friday, Fire Department officials said. No one was injured in the fire, they said.

Thirteen fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze which raged for more than 10 hours.

A Fire Department official said that as the factory, which manufactures carpets and bath mats, was located near a residential area, people living nearby were moved out from their premises as a precautionary measure. The factory is located on Jatal Road.

“No one was injured in the fire incident,” Panipat’s station fire officer Yadwinder Sharma said over the phone. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, he added.

The loss to goods and property will be estimated once the fire is fully brought under control, officials said.

Police cordoned off the area and senior officials were present at the site to monitor the situation. BJP MLA from Panipat Pramod Vij also visited the site.


Comments
