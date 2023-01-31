14 dead, several injured in a major fire at a multi-storey building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

January 31, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated February 01, 2023 12:38 am IST - Patna

At least 14 people died and 18 others were injured in a major fire that broke out on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 night at a multi-storey building in Dhanbad town on Jharkhand.

The fire is said to be broken out at Aashirwad Tower building in Joraphatak area under Bank Mor police station near Shakti temple in Dhanbad town of Jharkhand. Dhanbad is known as coal-city for several legal and legal coal mines in Jharkhand.

Among those died in the major fire, 10 are women, three children and one male person who had gathered to attend a marriage ceremony.

“Until now 14 people have died and 18 were injured in the massive fire. The cause of fire is yet to be known. The injured have been shifted to a nearby medical college and hospital for immediate medical attention”, Senior Superintendent of Police Dhanbad, Sanjiv Kumar said.

Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Singh too has confirmed death of 14 people in the fire. “14 people have died so far. Rescue operation is going on and the injured persons have been admitted to the hospital”, he said. Mr. Singh monitored the rescue operation at the incident site.

An eyewitness, Poonam Devi told media persons, “we had come to a marriage ceremony of one of our relative and suddenly there was commotion that fire has broken out in the building. When we tried to go outside there was smoke all around but someone dragged us out and we’re rescued”. She said while adding she had come from Patna to attend the marriage function of daughter of her relative.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over death of several people in the fire. “The loss of lives in the fire is deeply saddening. All efforts are being taken to provide immediate medical support to those who are injured in the incident.”, Mr. Soren tweeted.

