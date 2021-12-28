Majithia moves High Court for bail

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, on Monday moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

The plea, moved by Mr. Majithia’s counsels Damanbir Singh Sobti and Arshdeep Singh Cheema, submitted that “to target the applicant/petitioner is one of the major election planks of the current government” led by the Congress in Punjab. A Mohali court on December 24 had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.

In his bail plea, Mr. Majithia submitted that the State government had “left no stone unturned to misuse its powers and position for wreaking vengeance upon its political opponents”.