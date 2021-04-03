Maharashtra to promote Class 1 to 8 students without exam

Decision regarding classes 9 and 11 will soon be taken, says Minister

In view of the ongoing situation due to COVID-19, all State board students across Maharashtra from Class 1 to 8 will be promoted to the next class without any examinations, announced School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. She said a decision regarding classes 9 and 11 will soon be taken.

Ms. Gaikwad said, “Physical education in schools could not begin in educational year 2020-21 from standard 1 to 4. And for the rest of the classes from standard 5 to 8, the schools could be opened only for a short period due to the virus. Looking at the exceptional circumstances, the State government has decided to promote the students from standard 1 to 8.”

The Minister said irrespective of the limitations on teachers which prevented them from physical appearance in classes, they used various online and other tools for the teaching purposes. “It is expected from the teachers to undertake comprehensive evaluation of students but the present situation has created certain hurdles. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will be issuing guidelines for the same,” she said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday had warned of a possible lockdown in view of rising number of patients. Pune district has already called for a mini-lockdown. Examinations of standard 10 and 12 will however be conducted as per the already announced schedule.