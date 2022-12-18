  1. EPaper
Maharashtra to have Lokayukta law on the lines of Centre’s Lokpal

The Chief Minister and the State Cabinet would be brought under the Lokayukta’s ambit

December 18, 2022 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Pune

Shoumojit Banerjee
The Maharashtra government has approved the Anna Hazare Committee report of introducing Lokayukta in the State.

The Maharashtra government has approved the Anna Hazare Committee report of introducing Lokayukta in the State along the lines of the Centre’s Lokpal law, State Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday.

Speaking after a special Cabinet meeting on the eve of the Winter Session of the State Legislature, Mr. Fadnavis said the Chief Minister and the State Cabinet would be brought under the Lokayukta’s ambit.

“The recommendations of the panel led by social activist [and anti-graft crusader] Anna Hazare have been accepted completely. The Lokayukta will be a retired chief justice of the High Court or a Supreme Court (judge),” Mr. Fadnavis said, adding that a Bill will be brought in the upcoming Winter Session.

The Anti-corruption Act will be made a part of this law, and the Lokayukta will have a team of five people including retired judges.

Remarking that it was the objective to run the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government with “complete transparency”, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said he was determined to make Maharashtra “corruption free” and therefore his government had decided to introduce the Lokayukta law in the State.

