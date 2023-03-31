HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra to celebrate ‘Swatantraveer Savarkar Vichar Jagran Saptaha’ in May

State Minister Lodha announced State’s plans for construction of a grand theme park and museum at Bhagur

March 31, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. Mr. Lodha on March 31 announced plans to celebrate a week to honour Hindu ideologist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

File photo of Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. Mr. Lodha on March 31 announced plans to celebrate a week to honour Hindu ideologist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. | Photo Credit: PTI

In the midst of a heated debate surrounding the legacy of Hindu ideologist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has announced plans to celebrate ‘ Swatantraveer Savarkar Vichar Jagran Saptaha’, across the State.

ALSO READ
The argument about Hindu blood: An excerpt from Vinayak Chaturvedi’s new book Hindutva and Violence: V.D. Savarkar and the Politics of History

“Tourism department will organise a series of events between May 21 and May 28. A grand celebration will be held on his birth anniversary on May 28,” he told the media on March 31.

Mr. Lodha announced the State Government’s plans for the construction of a grand theme park and museum at Bhagur in Nashik, Savarkar’s birthplace.

Earlier, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the ruling parties would launch a State-wide ‘Veer Savarkar Gaurav Yatras’ in all 288 Assembly segments across Maharashtra from March 30 to April 6, to celebrate V.D. Savarkar’s contribution.

Related Topics

Maharashtra

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.