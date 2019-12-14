Other States

Maharashtra: three low-intensity tremors hit Palghar

In this July 25, 2019 file photo, people from Dahanu and Palghar tehsil visit the earthquake affected spot were a women was killed when her house collapsed in Vasavlapada area of Dahanu after the series of mild earthquakes hit on Thursday early morning, Palghar district of Maharashtra. Photo: Special Arrangement.

In this July 25, 2019 file photo, people from Dahanu and Palghar tehsil visit the earthquake affected spot were a women was killed when her house collapsed in Vasavlapada area of Dahanu after the series of mild earthquakes hit on Thursday early morning, Palghar district of Maharashtra. Photo: Special Arrangement.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

There were no reports of property damage or casualties, district collector Dr Kailas Shinde added.

Three low-intensity earthquakes rocked Maharashtra’s Palghar district in the last 24 hours, and there were no reports of any loss of life or property, a district official confirmed on Saturday.

Three low-intensity tremors were recorded from Friday afternoon to the early hours of Saturday at Dundalwadi village in Dahanu taluka, district collector Dr Kailas Shinde said.

The latest tremor, measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale, was recorded at precisely 5.22 am on Saturday, chief of the district disaster cell Vivekananda Kadam said.

While a quake of magnitude 3.2 was recorded at around 12.26 pm on Friday, another one measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale was witnessed at around 9.55 pm, he added.

Dahanu taluka has been experiencing such tremors for the last one year, with most of them centered around Dundalwadi village.

