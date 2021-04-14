Coronavirus | Maharashtra reports nearly 59,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Active cases cross six lakh; recovery rate dips to 81.21%; Mumbai reports 9,931 cases

With another surge of 58,952 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra’s active case tally breached the six lakh mark to soar to 6,12,070.

As many as 278 deaths (170 of which were reported in the last 48 hours while the rest were from an earlier period) pushed the total death toll to 58,804.

The State also reported 39,624 recoveries resulting in a dip in recovery rate to 81.21%.

While the total case tally has now reached 35,78,160, the cumulative recoveries stand at 29,05,721.

“Of a total 2,28,02,200 laboratory samples tested thus far, 35,78,160 (with the average case positivity rising to 15.86%) have returned positive with over 2.40 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate had incrementally declined to 1.64%.

Pune district added more than 7,500 new cases to take its total case tally to 6,79,313. As per State Health Department figures, seven deaths were reported taking the toll to 8,636. As per district authorities, the active case tally has crossed the one lakh-mark while the number of fatalties has crossed 10,800.

Mumbai reported 9,931 new cases, taking its total case tally to 5,45,195 of whom 86,635 are active. With 54 deaths, the toll in the city has reached 12,147.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 6,500 cases as its case tally reached 3,03,760 of whom 65,368 are active. The district reported 24 deaths to take its toll to 4,385.

Aurangabad in Marathwada reported more than 1,300 new cases to take its total tally to 1,02,962 of whom 14,680 were active. Two deaths took the toll to 1,511.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported a surge of more than 3,900 new cases, taking its tally to 2,31,990 of whom 44,880 are active while 24 deaths pushed its toll to 2,505.

Dr. Awate said currently, a total of 34,55,206 people across the State were in home quarantine and 28,494 in institutional quarantine.