Maharashtra reports a staggering 5,537 cases on Wednesday; State’s tally is 1,80,298

Maharashtra reported its highest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases yet, with a staggering 5,537 cases breaching the 1.8-lakh mark to take the State’s case tally to 1,80,298 on Wednesday.

As many as 198 deaths pushed the toll to 8,053. Of these, 69 were reported in the last 48 hours while the remaining were from an earlier period, said officials.

Of the case tally, 79,075 are active ones. This is the fifth time in less than a week that the State has recorded a daily surge of more than 5,000 cases.

With the discharge of 2,243 patients, the number of recoveries till date to 93,154.

With 1,487 new cases, Mumbai’s case tally has reached 79,145 of whom only 29,715 are active.

With six deaths (of the 69 reported in the last 48 hours), the city’s death toll has risen to 4,631.

A sharp fatality surge of 28 from Pune district saw its toll soar to 783.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said the recovery rate stood at 51.67%. The case fatality stands at 4.47%.

After Mumbai, Pune district reported a tremendous spike of 888 new cases — the district’s second-highest single-day surge — as its tally soared to 23,317, as per the officials.

Of these, 10,989 are active cases while 11,545 persons have been discharged so far.

Along with Mumbai and Pune, the curve refused to flatten in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as well, with a record number of cases emerging from all the other civic bodies.

Thane reported another massive spike of 656 cases to take the district’s tally to 15,301.

Navi Mumbai piled up 242 cases taking its tally to 8,114.

Kalyan-Dombivli’s upsurge continued unabated with 467 cases taking its total to 7,970.

Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar recorded spikes of 147 and 185 respectively to take their case tallies to 3,739 and 4,914.

Aurangabad district in Marathwada reported a record single-day high of 323 cases as the district’s tally had shot to 5,651 of whom 2,935 cases are active.

“Till date, 1,80,298 (18.16%) of the 9,92,723 laboratory samples have been tested positive with nearly 26,000 samples across the State tested today,” Dr. Awate said.

He said 6,08,660 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 38,396 were in institutional quarantine facilities.