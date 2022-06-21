Maharashtra political turmoil live | Uddhav Thackeray calls for an urgent meeting

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party trumped the MVA government in Legislative Council polls, the stability of the State government has come under question as senior Sena minister Eknath Shinde reportedly left Mumbai along with his group of MLAs to be stationed at Surat in Gujarat

Le Meridian Hotel in Surat where several MLAs supporting the MVA government are said to be camping along with Eknath Shinde. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party trumped the MVA government in Legislative Council polls, the stability of the State government has come under question as senior Sena minister Eknath Shinde reportedly left Mumbai along with his group of MLAs to be stationed at Surat in Gujarat

The Maharashtra council polls for 10 seats resulted in a nail-biting finish with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) yet again trumping over tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) - after the Rajya Sabha polls - by winning five out of ten seats. In what could be an alarming situation for the State government, three MLAs each from Congress and Shiv Sena cross-voted in a secret ballot held on Monday.

Following the results of the polls, Sena leader and MVA Minister Eknath Shinde is said to have taken 11 party MLAs with him in what seems likely to be a rebellion within the saffron party against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In Monday’s council poll, a total of 12 Sena MLAs cross-voted in favour of BJP candidates.

Sources in Surat confirmed that over a dozen legislators from Maharashtra have been lodged at the Le Meridien Hotel. “The legislators checked in late last night,“ the sources said adding that there is heavy police deployment in the area where the hotel is located.

Here are the latest updates

11:30 am

Turmoil on in Shiv Sena since one week, claims Maharashtra Congress leader

In view of Maharashtra Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde going incommunicado and apparently camping in Gujarat along with some party MLAs after the State Legislative Council polls, a Maharashtra Congress minister on Tuesday claimed there was unrest in the Sena since about a week.

However, state NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal said he does not feel that there is a threat to the Maharashtra Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. - PTI

11:00 am

Uddhav Thackeray calls for an urgent meeting

CM Uddhav Thackeray has called for an urgent meeting of party MLAs as Senior minister Eknath Shinde has reportedly reached Surat to along with his supporter MLAs. -Alok Deshpande, The Hindu

10:45 am

Sanjay Raut on the politics of the State

“Attempts are being made to use Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka patterns in Maharashtra. But it won’t work here. You cannot attack Sena like you did in other states,” said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

"We have established contacts with Sena MLAs in Surat and also with Mr. Shinde. We are confident that plans to destabilise the state government won't succeed. All our MLAs will return. These MLAs have stayed with Sena in bad times and they will not leave us now. MLAs want to return but they have been put under surveillance and cannot come out of the hotel," added Mr. Raut.

Gujarat is being used to torture Maharashtra. It is unfortunate, he further said. -Alok Deshpande, The Hindu

10:35 am

MPCC Chief on the political instability in the State

MPCC chief Nana Patole says tripartite “MVA government not in any danger”. BJP’s politics of misusing Central agencies and using money power to poach MLAs has been thoroughly exposed. Congress will introspect on its defeat in MLC polls, said Mr. Patole.

The State Congress has called for a meeting with its legislators. -Alok Deshpande, The Hindu

10 am

Eknath Shinde and his group of MLAs reportedly unreachable

Shiv Sena senior minister Eknath Shinde along with his group of MLAs is reportedly unreachable since last night. The stability of the Maharashtra government is under the scanner as after Monday’s Council polls opposition BJP has demonstrated support of 133 MLAs from its earlier 112. Majority mark in Maharashtra assembly is 145.

Four Shiv Sena ministers, including Mr. Shinde, Sandipan Bhumre, Abdul Sattar and Shambhuraje Desai not reachable. -Alok Deshpande, The Hindu