Maharashtra political turmoil live | Sanjay Raut expresses confidence of winning floor test

After the Bharatiya Janata Party trumped the MVA government in Legislative Council polls, the stability of the State government has come under question as senior Sena minister Eknath Shinde reportedly left Mumbai along with his group of MLAs

Days after his revolt against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, rebel leader Eknath Shinde on Thursday accepted that the entire operation is supported by a “national party”, without naming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On Thursday evening, the rebel group claimed that it had sent another letter to the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, Narhari Zirwal, with the signatures of 42 MLAs claiming Mr. Shinde was the Shiv Sena’s legislative party leader. On Wednesday, the rebel group had sent a letter with the signatures of 34 MLAs.

The rebellion by Mr. Shinde is most significant in the outfit’s 56-year-old history as it threatens to bring down the party-led government in Maharashtra, while the other revolts took place when it was not in power in the State.

The Maharashtra council polls for 10 seats resulted in a nail-biting finish with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) yet again trumping over tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) - after the Rajya Sabha polls - by winning five out of ten seats. In what could be an alarming situation for the State government, three MLAs each from Congress and Shiv Sena cross-voted in a secret ballot held on Monday.

Here are the latest updates

11:12 am

Sena’s count in Assembly has gone down, but we are confident of rebels supporting MVA in floor test: Raut

In the wake of Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde’s rebellion, MP Sanjay Raut on Friday admitted that the party’s numbers in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly have dwindled, but expressed confidence that the rebel MLAs will support the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine during the floor test, saying that “figures can change any time”.

He said the rebel MLAs will face the real test of their loyalty towards the party when they return to Mumbai. -PTI

11:11 am

Maharashtra BJP president says BJP has no role in what is happening in the State

BJP State President Chandrakant Patil on Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde’s intra-party rebellion said, “BJP has no relation with what is happening in Maharashtra. We are going about with our routine work.” He added, “There are many national parties in the country. Only Mr. Shinde knows which one he is referring to.” -Shoumojit Banerjee

10:24 am

We are real Shiv Sena, who are you trying to scare: Party rebel Eknath Shinde on disqualification demand

With the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking cancellation of membership of several rebel MLAs, minister Eknath Shinde, who has spearheaded the revolt against the party, has claimed that the group led by him is the “real Shiv Sena”, and also hit back saying he and his supporters will not be intimidated by the disqualification threats.

In a series of tweets posted late Thursday night, Mr. Shinde who is camping in Guwahati along with 37 Sena legislators and 10 independents, said as per the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, a party whip is issued for the legislature proceedings and not for attending a meeting. -PTI