Maharashtra political crisis | 30 NCP MLAs reach Ajit Pawar’s meeting

In a dramatic turn of events which followed months of speculation that he was cosying up to the ruling BJP, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in his party and joined hands with the NDA on July 2 afternoon

July 05, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST

The Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of the Nationalist Congress Party are holding their meetings in Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai and in Bhujbal Knowledge City in suburban Bandra, respectively, on Wednesday.

Barely 48 hours after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar’s rebellion and swearing-in as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister , the resentment of a section of leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction against Mr. Pawar’s NCP group grew more pronounced as the impending portfolio allocation threatened to snuff out their Ministerial ambitions.

At a time when the Shinde camp leaders are still awaiting their turn in the long-pending exercise of the second phase of the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, the alacrity with which the nine NCP leaders, including Mr. Ajit Pawar, were sworn in on Sunday has chagrined many Shinde Sena MLAs.

In a dramatic turn of events which followed months of speculation that he was cosying up to the ruling BJP, Mr. Pawar — who is also NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew — led a vertical split in his party and joined hands with the National Democratic Alliance on July 2 afternoon. Though he claimed to have the support of all his party’s MLAs, his uncle made it clear he did not back the move.

Besides Ajit Pawar, eight other NCP MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif, were sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde cabinet.

