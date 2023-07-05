Maharashtra political crisis | 30 NCP MLAs reach Ajit Pawar’s meeting

The Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of the Nationalist Congress Party are holding their meetings in Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai and in Bhujbal Knowledge City in suburban Bandra, respectively, on Wednesday.
- July 05, 2023 13:12NCP chief Sharad Pawar leaves his bungalow for meeting at YB Chavan Centre.
- July 05, 2023 13:03Only Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya now left to be inducted into BJP: Saamana
Days after NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined the Maharashtra government, the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday claimed that only alleged economic offenders Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya were left to be inducted into the BJP.
An editorial in the Sena (UBT) mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ dubbed the political situation in Maharashtra in a movie, called “One (doubt) Full and two half”, a reference to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and two Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. -PTI
- July 05, 2023 13:02Posters outside Sharad Pawar’‘s residence: 83-year-old warrior waging lone battle
NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s supporters thronged his residence in south Mumbai on Wednesday, hours ahead of the show of strength meetings convened by him and his nephew Ajit Pawar who has parted ways to become Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.
Outside Silver Oak, the senior Pawar’s residence in south Mumbai, a party worker was seen carrying a banner which read: ‘83-year-old warrior waging a fight alone’. -PTI
- July 05, 2023 12:57Ajit Pawar reaches venue of meeting called by him to show that he enjoys support of most of NCP MLAs
Ajit Pawar reached MET Bandra, the venue where he has called a meeting to show the strength of support of the NCP MLAs.
In the midst of the NCP crisis, Ajit Pawar summoned all NCP MPs, MLAs, MLCs, district heads, and State delegates for a meeting today at MET Bandra.
“The exact number of leaders can be seen on the stage,” Pawar Jr.’s supporter and Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said.
- July 05, 2023 12:5640 out of 53 legislators with Ajit Pawar: NCP leader Anil Patil
NCP leader Anil Patil said that 40 of the 53 party legislators are with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
Both factions of NCP are claiming that they have the most number of legislators with them.
- July 05, 2023 12:55NCP leaders arrive in Mumbai ahead of show of strength meeting
Supriya Sule, Anil Deshmukh, and other NCP leaders arrived at the YB Chavan Centre in South Mumbai, ahead of an apparent show of strength meeting convened by party supremo Sharad Pawar.
Deputy CM and leader of a rebel group within the NCP, Ajit Pawar, also departed from his official residence to hold a separate meeting with his faction of leaders at MET Bandra.
COMMents
SHARE