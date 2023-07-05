HamberMenu
Maharashtra political crisis | 30 NCP MLAs reach Ajit Pawar’s meeting

In a dramatic turn of events which followed months of speculation that he was cosying up to the ruling BJP, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in his party and joined hands with the NDA on July 2 afternoon

July 05, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ahead of the party meeting, a large number of supporters loyal to NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar gathered both at Silver Oak - his residence - and the YB Chavan Centre.

Ahead of the party meeting, a large number of supporters loyal to NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar gathered both at Silver Oak - his residence - and the YB Chavan Centre. | Photo Credit: Emmanuel Yogini

The Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of the Nationalist Congress Party are holding their meetings in Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai and in Bhujbal Knowledge City in suburban Bandra, respectively, on Wednesday.

Barely 48 hours after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar’s rebellion and swearing-in as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, the resentment of a section of leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction against Mr. Pawar’s NCP group grew more pronounced as the impending portfolio allocation threatened to snuff out their Ministerial ambitions.

At a time when the Shinde camp leaders are still awaiting their turn in the long-pending exercise of the second phase of the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, the alacrity with which the nine NCP leaders, including Mr. Ajit Pawar, were sworn in on Sunday has chagrined many Shinde Sena MLAs.

In a dramatic turn of events which followed months of speculation that he was cosying up to the ruling BJP, Mr. Pawar — who is also NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew — led a vertical split in his party and joined hands with the National Democratic Alliance on July 2 afternoon. Though he claimed to have the support of all his party’s MLAs, his uncle made it clear he did not back the move.

Besides Ajit Pawar, eight other NCP MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif, were sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde cabinet.

Here are the latest updates:

  • July 05, 2023 13:12
    NCP chief Sharad Pawar leaves his bungalow for meeting at YB Chavan Centre.

  • July 05, 2023 13:03
    Only Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya now left to be inducted into BJP: Saamana

    Days after NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined the Maharashtra government, the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday claimed that only alleged economic offenders Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya were left to be inducted into the BJP.

    An editorial in the Sena (UBT) mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ dubbed the political situation in Maharashtra in a movie, called “One (doubt) Full and two half”, a reference to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and two Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. -PTI

  • July 05, 2023 13:02
    Posters outside Sharad Pawar’‘s residence: 83-year-old warrior waging lone battle

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s supporters thronged his residence in south Mumbai on Wednesday, hours ahead of the show of strength meetings convened by him and his nephew Ajit Pawar who has parted ways to become Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.

    Outside Silver Oak, the senior Pawar’s residence in south Mumbai, a party worker was seen carrying a banner which read: ‘83-year-old warrior waging a fight alone’. -PTI

  • July 05, 2023 12:57
    Ajit Pawar reaches venue of meeting called by him to show that he enjoys support of most of NCP MLAs

    Ajit Pawar reached MET Bandra, the venue where he has called a meeting to show the strength of support of the NCP MLAs.

    In the midst of the NCP crisis, Ajit Pawar summoned all NCP MPs, MLAs, MLCs, district heads, and State delegates for a meeting today at MET Bandra.

    “The exact number of leaders can be seen on the stage,” Pawar Jr.’s supporter and Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said.

  • July 05, 2023 12:56
    40 out of 53 legislators with Ajit Pawar: NCP leader Anil Patil

    NCP leader Anil Patil said that 40 of the 53 party legislators are with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

    Both factions of NCP are claiming that they have the most number of legislators with them.

  • July 05, 2023 12:55
    NCP leaders arrive in Mumbai ahead of show of strength meeting

    Supriya Sule, Anil Deshmukh, and other NCP leaders arrived at the YB Chavan Centre in South Mumbai, ahead of an apparent show of strength meeting convened by party supremo Sharad Pawar.

    Deputy CM and leader of a rebel group within the NCP, Ajit Pawar, also departed from his official residence to hold a separate meeting with his faction of leaders at MET Bandra.

