Maharashtra okays use of HCQ in some cases

The Maharashtra government has approved the use of hydroxychloroquine in Mumbai for some COVID-19 patients in the 15 to 60 years age group without a history of heart disease, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday.

Even as the State recorded 466 new cases and nine deaths on Monday, taking its cumulative tally to 4,666 cases and 232 deaths, Mr. Tope said the rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases has slowed down to a week, compared to five days recorded till recently. The State has, in fact, reported over 1,600 new cases over the past five days alone.

Maharashtra is showing a greater number of patients because more tests are being conducted, the Health Minister said. “Over 50,000 of the total 76,000 tests carried out in the State are in Mumbai city alone. Further, over 6,350 squads have been formed across the State for door-to-door surveys and another 75,000 rapid tests will be conducted,” he said, stressing that ICMR guidelines are being followed.