Maharashtra mulling law on ‘Love Jihad’ : Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis said that before making a decisions the government plans to study similar legislations in other States

August 06, 2023 05:46 am | Updated 05:46 am IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the State government was contemplating introducing a law to curb ‘Love Jihad’ (euphemism for interfaith relationships) cases. He added that before making any decisions they plan to study similar legislations in other States.

“Many cases have come up of girls getting married and converting. There is demand from all corners to make a law against this. Earlier, I had made an announcement in the House also. Accordingly, study of laws in various States is on and then the decision about it in Maharashtra will be taken,” he said in Nashik.

In December 2022, Mr. Fadnavis, who holds the Home Department, said that the government was mulling introducing a law on ‘Love Jihad’ and was examining various aspects. The statement came hours after Mr. Fadnavis, at his official residence, had a meeting with the father of Shraddha Walkar. Shraddha was allegedly murdered in May in New Delhi by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla, who was arrested.

On SC’s verdict in Rahul Gandhi case

Regarding the Supreme Court’s stay on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a defamation case, the BJP leader made a veiled attack on the Opposition party and said “some people think if the Supreme Court rules in their favour, then it [decision] is good or else it is bad”.

He said that ‘such people’ were attempting to undermine the institutions created under the Constitution. “The Supreme Court has said that the statement made by Gandhi was not appropriate. The Congress and some parties have been praising the SC verdict,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

