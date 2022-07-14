Maharashtra Govt cuts VAT on petrol, diesel by ₹5 and ₹3 per litre respectively: CM Eknath Shinde

The Hindu Bureau July 14, 2022 17:55 IST

Devendra Fadnavis said the decision was part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government’s commitment to people’s welfare

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Government, on Thursday, slashed value added tax (VAT) on petrol by ₹5 per litre and on diesel by ₹3 per litre, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said. The relief is expected to put a burden of ₹6000 crore annually on the State exchequer, the CM told reporters after a State Cabinet meeting at Mantralaya in Mumbai. “After the Centre had reduced fuel prices in May, it had urged States to follow suit, but the then (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government in Maharashtra did not do so. The new Shiv Sena-BJP government is committed to making decisions for the benefit of the people,” CM Shinde said. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the decision was part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government’s commitment to people’s welfare. (With inputs from PTI)



