Donations to CM’s relief fund continue

Karur Vysya Bank has donated ₹1 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to support the government’s initiatives to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The demand draft for the amount was handed over by J. Natarajan, president and chief operating officer of the bank, to M.R. Vijayabhaskar, Minister for Transport, according to a statement.

Annamalai University Engineering and Technology Alumni Association (AUETAA) said that it is providing food packets to daily wage workers and the under privileged.

The association said it had been providing 600 food packets every day, since the lockdown was extended, and its members had been distributing the packets in Adyar and St. Thomas Mount areas.

AUETAA is also planning to distribute rice, groceries, sanitisers to the poor, who have been the worst hit in the current crisis.

It added that alumni could reach out via mail or its website.

Groceries given away

The All-India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) said that its general secretary, C.H. Venkatachalam, handed over groceries and provisions, for the next 10 days, to authorities of the Perambur Railway Hospital, following a distress call from Railways officials seeking help for 30 stranded patients and their relatives from north India.

Office bearers of the Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers’ Association (TNPDA), representing the petroleum dealers of Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum in Tamil Nadu, contributed ₹1 crore to the PM Cares fund, according to a statement.