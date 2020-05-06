Shramik Special trains resume, five services operated

The imbroglio over the operation of Shramik Special trains from Kerala following the refusal of the Bihar government to issue No Objection Certificate (NOC) has been sorted out.

Railways operated five special trains to Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Odisha for the benefit of stranded migrant workers on Tuesday.

As there was a ‘delay’ in getting NOC from the Bihar government for the service on Monday, Railways and the State administration could operate two special trains only late Monday night from Aluva to Hatia in Jharkhand and to Berhampur in Odisha.

With Bihar responding positively on Tuesday and issuing the NOC, Railways operated a special train from Alappuzha to Bettiah in Bihar. A special train was operated from Ernakulam South to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh while another one was operated to Jasidh Junction in Jharkhand later in the day.

However, there were no Shramik Specials for the second day running from the northern districts coming under the Palakkad railway division.

With the five Shramik Specials operated since Monday night, the number of special trains had gone up to 16. As only 1,140 people could be accommodated in these trains in view of the social distancing norms, only 18,272 of the 2.75 lakh migrants who wanted to return home had been moved out of the State.

Railways are of the view that the pace of operation of Shramik Specials from Kerala is not on the expected lines and have asked the State to expedite steps to operate more special trains for migrant workers. Railways have made it clear that the rakes are not a problem.

The priority of Railways will change once rail operations resume and the permission granted for Shramik Specials is only till May 17.