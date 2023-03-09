HamberMenu
Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis presents Shinde government’s maiden Budget

Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis, who also holds the finance and planning portfolio, presents massive budget of ₹5,47,450 crore for the 2023-24 fiscal.

March 09, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presenting the first budget of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government since the change of guard in the State in June last. Photo: Special Arrangement

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the State Finance Minister, on Thursday presented the Eknath Shinde-led government's first Budget for the year 2023-24 in the State Assembly.

Mr. Fadnavis read out the budgetary allocations in the Lower House of the State Legislature at 2 p.m. He read out the budgetary provisions from an iPad instead of a conventional paper document.

During the budget presentation, Mr. Fadnavis said the outlay for farmers has been increased by ₹6,900 crore and the coverage of the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya scheme, a health insurance scheme of the government, has been raised from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

State School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar read out the budget proposals in the Legislative Council.

Mr. Fadnavis said that the first Budget of ‘Amritkal’ has ‘Panchamrut’ goal. Sustainable agriculture-prosperous farmers; Inclusive development of all sections of society including women, tribals, backward classes, OBCs; Infrastructure development through substantial capital investment; Employment generation: Competent, skilled, employable youth and Environment-friendly development.

While Central government is providing investment support of ₹6,000 to every farmer, an additional ₹6,000 financial aid under the Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana, he announced.

A total of ₹6,900 crore was allotted to the scheme which will benefit 1.15 crore farmer families. “Now farmers will get ₹12,000 per year,” he said.

Mr. Fadnavis announced 50% concession to women travelling by State-run buses. He announced a rise in incentive for ASHA workers from ₹8,500 to ₹10,000 per month. A total of ₹291 crore allotted for development of Balasaheb Thackeray memorial at Dadar’s Shivaji Park. A total of ₹1,729 crore allocated for the beautification of Mumbai.

(with inputs from PTI)

