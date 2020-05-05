Maharashtra COVID-19 tally breaches 15,000 mark

The number of cumulative COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra breached the 15,000 mark to reach 15,525 cases, while the State’s death toll rose to 617, with 34 fatalities being reported on Tuesday.

While the difference between yesterday’s case tally (of 14,541 cases) and today’s tally (of 15,525 cases) was a surge in 984 cases, the State Health Department said that only 841 new cases were reported in the State today, while 143 more patients were backlog cases that had been added to the data.

“Barring the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), the data cleaning process of all other districts and municipal corporations [in the State] has been completed as per Central Government’s instructions. Therefore, there has been an increase in the cumulative figures. Because the laboratory report scrutiny and the availability of figures accordingly is an ongoing process, State cumulative numbers are subject to change. In the last 24 hours, 841 new cases were reported in the State and 143 more patients have been added because of the data cleaning process,” read the explanation given in the medical bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Of the 34 fatalities, Mumbai reported 26, while six were reported from Pune city, one from Aurangabad and one from Kolhapur.

“82% of the deaths reported today had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate. Mumbai city reported 635 of the new cases as the city’s cumulative tally soared to 9,945 cases.

As many as 354 persons were discharged today, taking the cumulative discharged till date to 2,819, said Dr. Awate.

Till date, 1,82,884 samples have been tested in Maharashtra, of which 1,67,205 (nearly 90%) have returned negative while 15,525 have tested positive.

Pune divisional authorities said that two other deaths were reported from Solapur. However, this was not corroborated by the State health authorities.

Rising still

Other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region reported a sharp spike in fresh cases as well, with Navi Mumbai reporting a major rise by 160 new cases as its cumulative tally touched 415 cases.

Malegaon in Nashik district — a major virus hotspot in north Maharashtra —– reported a spike of 30 new cases (as per the State Health Department’s figures) as Nashik’s tally surged to 409 active cases of which 361 are from Malegaon city.

“There are 943 active containment zones in the State currently. Presently, 1,99,182 people across the State were in home quarantine and 12,456 persons were in institutional quarantine facilities,” said Dr. Awate.