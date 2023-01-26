HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Maharashtra cabinet expansion not discussed in Shah meet: Fadnavis

Despite having come to power in June 2022, the Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet strength is still only 18 against a permissible limit of 43; the delayed expansion is causing resentment in the ruling alliance

January 26, 2023 06:22 am | Updated 06:22 am IST - PUNE

Shoumojit Banerjee

A day after his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday refuted speculation that they had discussed an expansion of the State cabinet.

Speaking to reporters in Aurangabad, Mr. Fadnavis said that the much-delayed second phase expansion would be carried out “at an appropriate time.”

“Our meeting with Mr. Shah was focused on issues pertaining to the cooperative sector and sugar industry. We did not discuss cabinet expansion,” said the Deputy CM, who had met the Home Minister along with CM Eknath Shinde.

Mr. Shinde and Mr. Fadnavis had taken power on June 30, 2022 by forming the new Shiv Sena (Shinde camp)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government after Mr. Shinde’s intra-party revolt had toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi government. However, the first phase of the cabinet expansion had taken place in August after almost 40 days, drawing sharp criticism from the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena and the other MVA parties, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress. 

At the time, only 18 ministers – nine MLAs from the Shinde camp and nine from the BJP – were sworn in by adhering to a 50:50 division formula between the two allies, despite the permissible limit being 43 ministers.

With the Shinde-Fadnavis government having completed seven months, the long delay has sparked disgruntlement within both the Shinde faction as well as the BJP, with seething resentment among aspirant leaders in both parties.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Bharatiya Janata Party / politics / government

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.