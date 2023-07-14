HamberMenu
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion | All 9 NCP Ministers get key portfolios; Ajit Pawar gets Finance and Planning

July 14, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar during the State Cabinet meeting in Mumbai on July 04, 2023

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar during the State Cabinet meeting in Mumbai on July 04, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra Cabinet was reshuffled on July 14 and all nine Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ministers, who joined the Eknath Shinde-led government earlier this month, were allocated key portfolios.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who led the vertical split within the NCP, was allocated the Finance and Planning portfolio.

NCP’s Chhagan Bhujbal was allotted the Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection departments while Dilip Walse-Patil will now oversee the Cooperation department.

ALSO READ
Analysis | With Ajit Pawar as a ‘Trojan horse’, BJP seeks to storm Baramati and Maharashtra’s sugar heartland  

Among other leaders, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil was given the Revenue, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy Development and Sudhir Sachhidanand Mungantiwar will handle Forests, Cultural Affairs, and Fisheries,. Hassan Mushrif will be overseeing Medical Education and Special Assistance.

Dhananjay Munde will be the new Agriculture Minister and Aditi Tatkare will be the new Women and Child Development Minister.

With the new allocations, CM Shinde will now oversee General Administration, Urban Development, Information Technology, Information and Public Relations, Transport, Social Justice, Environment and Climate Change, Mining, and other departments which were not assigned to other Ministers.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will handle Home, Law and Justice, Water Resources and River Development, Energy, and Parliamentary Affairs.

