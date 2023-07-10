Watch | Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Pawar Play | What is happening in Maharashtra politics?

July 10, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST

In a dramatic turn of events which followed months of speculation the Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar — who is also NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew — led a vertical split in his party and joined hands with the the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and became the deputy chief minister on July 2, a move that could undermine party supremo Sharad Pawar and dent efforts for Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Producer: Reenu Cyriac