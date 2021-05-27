Maharashtra aims for EV boost, seeks electrification of at least 25% of intra-city public transport

EV policy 2021 draft targets across urban agglomerations — Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Aurangabad, Pune, Nagpur, and Nashik

Maharashtra government aims to ensure 10% of all new registered vehicles in its major cities would be electric by 2025, as per the draft of the State’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, 2021.

According to the presentation from State Transport Commissioner Dr Avinash Dhakne, Maharashtra’s new EV policy 2021 draft targets across urban agglomerations — Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Aurangabad, Pune, Nagpur, and Nashik also aims to achieve 25% electrification of intra-city public transport and last mile delivery vehicles by 2025.

Under the draft policy, there is also an ambitious plan to convert 15% of the existing fleet of 18,000 Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses to electric over the next five years.

Mr Dhakne was speaking on Thursday at the online town hall organised by Climate Voices - a collective of three organisations Purpose, Asar and Climate Trends along with the Maharashtra Environment and Climate Change Department’s Majhi Vasundhara initiative. It was hosted by the non-profit Waatavaran Foundation & WRI India Ross Centre for Sustainable Cities.

“The state intends on making the following four highways and expressways fully EV ready by 2025 including the under construction Mumbai Nagpur Expressway, Mumbai Pune Express Highway, Mumbai-Nashik, and Nashik Pune,” said Mr Dhakne. The state government has also proposed that starting April 2022, all new government vehicles will be electric across major cities listed under the draft policy.

The share of EVs in new vehicle registrations across the state in 2025 is expected to be 10% for all vehicles. It is expected to be 10% for 2-wheelers, 20% for 3-wheelers, and 5% for 4-wheelers. As per the target, at least one gigafactory for the manufacturing of advanced batteries in the state will be set up, as per the draft policy.

Additionally by 2025, city-wise targets of charging stations are proposed as 1,500 for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, 500 for Pune, 500 for Nagpur, 150 for Nashik, and 100 for Aurangabad.

Ashish Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Transport), Maharashtra said that the policy is currently awaiting the final nod from the state cabinet. Mr Singh, who heads the committee drafting the new EV policy, said, “We are keen to take advantage of the schemes by the Government of India, and just like being the leading manufacturers of internal combustion engines, we will soon become a leading manufacturer of EVs too.” He also added that the transport department has already consulted with stakeholders but they are still open for suggestions to the policy from the public.