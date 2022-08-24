Mahagathbandhan government wins trust vote in Bihar

BJP MLAs walkout of Bihar Assembly

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government, on Wednesday, won the floor test in the Bihar Legislative Assembly in a motion passed by voice vote.

A total of 160 MLAs, comprising those of JD(U), RJD, Congress, and Left parties, voted in favour of the government, with no member voting in Opposition as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chose to boycott the House proceedings.

At the request of former Assembly Speaker and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, the process of counting the votes of MLAs began in the House. The BJP MLAs entered the House and opposed the move of counting votes. The Opposition MLAs then walked out of the House.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha rejected the “no confidence move” against him and resigned from the post of House Speaker. He had a 20-month-long stint in the Chair.

Mr. Sinha who spoke for about 20 minutes, claimed that after the sudden change of government he wanted “to resign on my own” but decided otherwise after he learnt that a no-confidence motion had been moved and due to the opposition by majority of the legislatures.. “I have no criminal case against me,” he said.