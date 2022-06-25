Madhya Pradesh Women’s commission head Shobha Oza resigns

Special Correspondent June 25, 2022 04:02 IST

Special Correspondent June 25, 2022 04:02 IST

Shobha Oza alleged that by making the Commission devoid of its rights and powerless, the government exposed the reality of its slogans such as ‘Beti Bachao’ and ‘Nari Suraksha’

Congress leader Shobha Oza | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruqui

Shobha Oza alleged that by making the Commission devoid of its rights and powerless, the government exposed the reality of its slogans such as ‘Beti Bachao’ and ‘Nari Suraksha’

Alleging that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government was jeapordising women’s safety and had crippled the State Women’s Commission, its chairperson, Congress leader Shobha Oza, resigned from her post on Friday. Announcing the resignation on twitter, Ms. Oza, who took over as the chairperson of Madhya Pradesh State Women’s Commission over two years ago, wrote that she would no longer be tied down by constitutional limitations and would continue to work for women safety. She also shared the copy of a letter she has sent to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the social media platform. “I want to make it clear that by trying to dissolve the constitutionally constituted executive of the State Women's Commission, by complicating it in the court procedures, your government has done an unjust and unforgivable act of denying justice to thousands of women. The sin of sacrificing women's safety and their rights for the sake of political interests is completely unacceptable,” the letter quoted Ms. Oza. She further alleged that by making the Commission devoid of its rights and powerless, the government exposed the reality of its slogans such as ‘Beti Bachao’ and ‘Nari Suraksha’. This, she wrote, was preventing her from doing anything for women safety and their rights.



Our code of editorial values