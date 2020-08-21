Madhya Pradesh will offer government jobs on NRA scores

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that State government jobs would be offered based on marks obtained in the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) test.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises justice to ‘triple talaq’ victim
“The youth will not be required to take any separate examination for government jobs in the State. They will get government jobs only on the basis of marks obtained in the test conducted by the NRA,” Mr. Chouhan said on Twitter on Thursday.
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the creation of the NRA to conduct a preliminary examination, the Common Eligibility Test, for recruitment to Group B and C (non-technical) vacancies in the Central government, which have been filled through different examinations until now.
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to give plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients
Mr. Chouhan claimed that the State was the first to take such a decision. “This will make lives of youth comfortable and easy,” he said, while exhorting other States to follow suit to provide relief to the youth.
Earlier, Mr. Chouhan had announced that all State government jobs would be reserved for locals. “Now, there will be relief from unnecessary expenditure and travel owing to several examinations,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath