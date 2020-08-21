Madhya Pradesh will offer government jobs on NRA scores

It is the first State to take such decision.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that State government jobs would be offered based on marks obtained in the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) test.

“The youth will not be required to take any separate examination for government jobs in the State. They will get government jobs only on the basis of marks obtained in the test conducted by the NRA,” Mr. Chouhan said on Twitter on Thursday.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the creation of the NRA to conduct a preliminary examination, the Common Eligibility Test, for recruitment to Group B and C (non-technical) vacancies in the Central government, which have been filled through different examinations until now.

Mr. Chouhan claimed that the State was the first to take such a decision. “This will make lives of youth comfortable and easy,” he said, while exhorting other States to follow suit to provide relief to the youth.

Earlier, Mr. Chouhan had announced that all State government jobs would be reserved for locals. “Now, there will be relief from unnecessary expenditure and travel owing to several examinations,” he said.