Madhya Pradesh crisis | Congress lodges M.P. MLAs in Rajasthan resorts

Amid the political crisis in the aftermath of Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the Congress, over 90 MLAs of the party from Madhya Pradesh arrived by a chartered flight at the Sanganer airport here on Wednesday.

The legislators were then ferried to two luxury resorts near Jaipur, where they are likely to stay put for the next few days.

Two senior leaders — Mukul Wasnik and Harish Rawat — also arrived here to protect them from horse-trading attempts. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, accompanied by government chief whip Mahesh Joshi, received the guests at the airport.

The MLAs were taken in three buses, escorted by police vehicles, to the private resorts about 20 km away from the city on the Jaipur-Delhi national highway. Mr. Gehlot and other leaders interacted with the legislators at one of the resorts. Both the resorts were out of bounds for the public.

'Murder of democracy'

Talking to presspersons at the airport, Mr. Gehlot said the entire nation was watching how democracy was murdered in the neighbouring State. “In which direction is the BJP taking the nation?” he said.

Mr. Gehlot alleged that the BJP was using the worst kinds of tactics, including threats and intimidation, to destabilise democratically elected governments. “They have amassed huge amounts of money... I have been repeatedly saying that a big scam is being run in the country in the name of electoral bonds. People are being looted by creating fear of CBI, ED and IT inquiries.”