BJP leader’s MLA son arrested after assaulting official, denied bail

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya’s son — and the party’s MLA in Madhya Pradesh — was on June 26 arrested for attacking a civic body official with a cricket bat, after a heated argument over a demolition drive.

A local court rejected Mr. Akash Vijayvargiya’s bail plea and he was sent to jail in the evening, an official said.

A video of the assault went viral on social media, after which police filed an FIR against Mr. Akash Vijayvargiya and 10 others in connection with the assault, an official said.

Mr. Akash Vijayvargiya went about beating up the officer even as media persons surrounded him with cameras and recorded the entire incident.

Justifying his action, Mr. Akash Vijayvargiya said, “In the BJP, we have been taught, pehle aavedan, phir nivedan aur phir danadan. (first request and then attack).”

Eyewitnesses said the locals were protesting against razing of a house when Mr. Akash Vijayvargiya, who was a part of the protest, warned the civic body staff of consequences if they do not leave the spot.

His supporters even removed the keys of the earth moving machine brought in to carry out the demolition, they said.

Amid a heated exchange, Mr. Akash Vijayvargiya brought out a cricket bat and started hitting an officer who was talking on his mobile phone. The MLA’s supporters also attacked the officer and abused him while police personnel tried to bring the situation under control.

Municipal employees stop work

Soon after the incident, Indore Municipal Corporation employees held a demonstration by stopping their work.

Mr. Akash Vijayvargiya said some civic officials were razing even those houses which are in good condition, by declaring them as dilapidated.

“This is a conspiracy between owners of the houses and officials. They want to raze the houses so that leaders of the ruling Congress can take possession of the land,” he said.

Condemning the assault, State Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla said, “The lawmaker himself has broken the law.

The incident has exposed the real face of the BJP.”