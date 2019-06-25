Madan Lal Saini’s demise: political leaders from across party lines pay tribute

Political leaders from across party lines paid floral tributes to BJP Rajasthan state president Madan Lal Saini at the party’s state headquarters here on Tuesday.

Saini (75) died on Monday while undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi. He was diagnosed with infection in lungs and had been admitted at a private hospital in Jaipur. On Saturday, he was shifted to Delhi owing to his deteriorating health and was being treated under the Hematology Department at AIIMS.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress State president and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas and other Congress leaders reached the BJP’s State headquarters and paid tribute to Saini.

A large number of BJP leaders, including former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, former State president of the party Ashok Parnami were among those who were also present in the party office.

Accompanied by state Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary and others, the chief minister reached the BJP office and laid a floral wreath on the body of Saini.

“The demise is unfortunate. I spoke to him when he was shifted to AIIMS in New Delhi from Jaipur and asked officials in Delhi to look after the arrangements in AIIMS. My thoughts are with the grieved families and I pray for the peace of the departed soul,” Mr. Gehlot said.

Congress’ Rajasthan president Sachin Pilot, too visited the BJP office along with Transport Minister Pratap Singh. “Opposition remains in politics, but beyond that, respecting each other is in our culture and democracy. We are with the grieved family and I, on behalf of the Congress party, pay tributes to the departed soul,” Mr. Pilot said.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje termed Saini’s demise “very shocking for her” and a “great loss for the party and for her as well”.

After tributes were paid, Saini’s family members and the party leaders left for Sikar with his body by road. His mortal remains will be consigned to flames in Sikar district on Tuesday.