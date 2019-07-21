Lucknow to host DefExpo next year

Lucknow will host the 11th biennial edition of DefExpo from February 5 to 8, 2020, the Defence Ministry announced on Sunday.

“The main theme of DefExpo India-2020 will be “India: the emerging defence manufacturing hub” and the focus will be on “Digital transformation of defence’,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The exhibition will also highlight Uttar Pradesh as an attractive destination for investment in the defence sector and act as a platform for joint ventures in the industry. The State has four units of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. and will get one of the two Defence Industrial Corridors announced by the Centre recently.

The previous two editions of the biennial were held in Chennai and Goa.