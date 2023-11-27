HamberMenu
Low-pressure area formed near Andamans, likely to intensify into cyclone: IMD

November 27, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that a low-pressure area has been formed near Andaman and Nicobar Islands and it may intensify into a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal over the next few days.

The Met department, in a special message based on data received till 8.30 a.m. on Monday, said that the low-pressure area has been formed over south Andaman Sea and the adjoining Strait of Malacca.

"It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over southeastern Bay of Bengal around November 29. Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over southeast Bay of Bengal in the subsequent 48 hours," the IMD said.

The weather agency, however, is yet to make any prediction on its likely movement towards the coast and landfall.

