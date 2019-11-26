Love marriages are not acceptable, says khap leader

Naresh Tikait, chief of the Bharatiya Kisan Union and head of the Baliyan Khap of Jats, has said love marriages are not acceptable and the khap would never allow it.

In a video that is gaining traction on social media, Mr. Tikait can be heard saying that parents spend ₹30 to ₹40 lakh on the education of their girls and then they go and marry someone of their choice. “This is not right. When they spend on their nurturing, parents should have a say in the selection of the life partner of their daughters.”

He said his appeal was not just for the girls but for the boys as well. “But it is more directed towards girls, as they are the izzat (pride) of the family. Such actions lower the pride of the family in society.”

The video was recorded at a community convention of Jats in Baghpat last Friday.

Rakesh Tikait, senior leader and BKU spokesperson, told The Hindu that the guidelines were more about love marriages within the gotra.

“The khap is open to inter-caste marriages, most of which are love marriages, among equivalent caste groups. We attend such marriages but marriages within the gotra are still looked down upon, despite the Supreme Court directions. Villagers still boycott such weddings as it is against their customs,” said Mr. Rakesh.

He said the khap has accepted that love marriage is a reality these days. “Their number is increasing with the movement of our children to cities for jobs. But children should understand that love and marriage are two different things. In our society, it is a kind of pact between two families. Parents should also understand that the forced separation of lovers is not a solution. Youngsters understand their rights under the law and social pressure doesn’t work on them. It is better to turn love marriages into arranged marriages.”