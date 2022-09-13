West Bengal BJP protest | Suvendu Adhikari, other leaders detained during protest march to Secretariat

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and party leader Rahul Sinha were also detained and whisked away in a prison van

BJP supporters wearing masks of former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee, gather to board a Sealdah-bound train to participate in the party’s ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ (March to Secretariat), in Nadia, on September. 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari was detained on September 13 while trying to visit Santragachi during the BJP's protest march to State secretariat ‘Nabanna’.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and party leader Rahul Sinha were also detained and whisked away in a prison van. They were stopped in front of police training school at the approach to the Second Hooghly Bridge near the Secretariat.

BJP supporters from across West Bengal started arriving in Kolkata and neighbouring Howrah on September 13 morning to take part in the saffron party's 'Nabanna Abhijan' (march to secretariat) to protest against alleged corrupt practices of the TMC Government.

The BJP has hired several trains — three from north Bengal and four from south Bengal — to bring its party members and supporters from various parts of the State to the metropolis and Howrah for the march.

“Traffic restrictions have been put in place along several key stretches of the city in view of the BJP’s ‘Nabanna Abhijan’. Barricades have also been placed on the Second Hooghly Bridge, which connects the metropolis with Nabanna,” a police officer said.

Earlier, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said, “The TMC government is scared of public uprising. Even if they try stop our protest march, we will resist peacefully. The State administration will be responsible for any untoward development.”

BJP leader Rahul Sinha, meanwhile, accused the Mamata Banerjee Government of trying to forcibly stop the “democratic protest.”

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Joy Prakash Majumdar, however, said the BJP is attempting to create disturbance in the city for its “narrow, partisan politics”.