Lockdown in Punjab as cases rise

As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab climbed to 21, the State government on Sunday ordered a Statewide lockdown, effective from March 23 to March 31, as an emergency measure to tackle the worsening situation.

CM’s tweet

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted that a State-wide lock down till March 31 has been ordered to check spread of COVID-19.

“All essential government services will continue and shops selling essential items such as milk, food items, medicines, etc will be open. All Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police have been directed to implement the restrictions immediately,” he said.