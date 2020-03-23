Other States

Lockdown in Himachal till further orders

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday announced a State-wide lockdown with immediate effect till further orders.

A government statement said that all inter-State and intra-State movement of public and private transports have been prohibited. “There would also be total ban on movement trains and aircraft,” it added.

Himachal Pradesh has so far recorded two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 23, 2020 11:43:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/lockdown-in-himachal-till-further-orders/article31145867.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY